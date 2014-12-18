Mojang And Telltale Are Teaming Up For The Narrative-Driven ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’

Minecraft may be the biggest gaming phenomenon of the past few years, but it isn’t exactly a groundbreaking narrative experience. There are blocks, you mine stuff, you build stuff – that’s about as far as the “story” goes. Well, Minecraft developer Mojang is teaming with Telltale Games (the makers of games based on Game Of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and lots of other stuff) to make a story-driven Minecraft adventure game.

Like all Telltale games, Minecraft: Story Mode will be released in episodic form starting sometime in 2015. Mojang says the game won’t delve into the backstory of generic Minecraft protagonist “Steve” — instead it will revolve around new characters. The game also won’t explain the world of Minecraft in any great detail, so uh, I’m not exactly sure what the game will be about.

Even though you already have the news, Mojang announced Minecraft: Story Mode via a neat little text-based game, which you can play right here.

One final interesting note, Minecraft: Story Mode will still be coming to Playstation platforms and Mac even though Microsoft recently bought Mojang for $2.5 billion. Money well spent?

Via Destructoid