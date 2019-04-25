Some ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Are Furious The Game Addresses Slavery In A Very Unique Way

04.25.19 2 hours ago

Twitter

Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game with a surprisingly robust story mode that a lot of people have gotten mad about in the days since the game was released to the public.

The latest edition of the fighting game series deals with time travel a lot, with former versions of now-aged characters and their children dealing with a temporal paradox that threatens them all. It’s a great gimmick to bring back some characters who are dead in the game’s lore, and it works to a surprising amount.

One mode of the game the Klassic Towers mode, offers you the chance to choose a fighter to battle your way to beating Kronika, the time-controlling superbeing that serves as MK11’s main villain. If you play with different characters, you get different cutscene endings as the characters gain the power to control time and play out a particular storyline. It’s not the ending to the game, but it’s an ending to it. And it seems one particular ending has really steamed the beans of gamers who think politics should not be a part of a game where you routinely rip the spine out of an opponent if your’e good enough at it.

Let’s be clear here: Mortal Kombat 11 is ridiculously violent, to a cartoonish extent. But it’s also funny and has an interesting enough story and the narrative Jax carries out is also interesting: he ends slavery with the ability to change history through time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mortal Kombat#Video Games
TAGSmortal kombatMortal Kombat 11video games
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP