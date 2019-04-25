Twitter

Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game with a surprisingly robust story mode that a lot of people have gotten mad about in the days since the game was released to the public.

The latest edition of the fighting game series deals with time travel a lot, with former versions of now-aged characters and their children dealing with a temporal paradox that threatens them all. It’s a great gimmick to bring back some characters who are dead in the game’s lore, and it works to a surprising amount.

One mode of the game the Klassic Towers mode, offers you the chance to choose a fighter to battle your way to beating Kronika, the time-controlling superbeing that serves as MK11’s main villain. If you play with different characters, you get different cutscene endings as the characters gain the power to control time and play out a particular storyline. It’s not the ending to the game, but it’s an ending to it. And it seems one particular ending has really steamed the beans of gamers who think politics should not be a part of a game where you routinely rip the spine out of an opponent if your’e good enough at it.

Let’s be clear here: Mortal Kombat 11 is ridiculously violent, to a cartoonish extent. But it’s also funny and has an interesting enough story and the narrative Jax carries out is also interesting: he ends slavery with the ability to change history through time.