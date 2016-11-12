Shutterstock / Nintendo

If you tried to pick up an NES Classic upon its release on Friday, you were likely greeted with some horrible news. From physical stores like Target and Gamestop to the digital shops like Amazon, people found that stocks were low and most of the nostalgic Nintendo consoles were sold out.

According to TechCrunch, thousands of shoppers attempted to order a copy from Amazon when they went on sale at 2pm PST Friday, but were denied. The same happened to some when they ventured outside, finding that stocks were limited and already sold to folks who waited in the wee hours of the morning.