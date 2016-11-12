If you tried to pick up an NES Classic upon its release on Friday, you were likely greeted with some horrible news. From physical stores like Target and Gamestop to the digital shops like Amazon, people found that stocks were low and most of the nostalgic Nintendo consoles were sold out.
According to TechCrunch, thousands of shoppers attempted to order a copy from Amazon when they went on sale at 2pm PST Friday, but were denied. The same happened to some when they ventured outside, finding that stocks were limited and already sold to folks who waited in the wee hours of the morning.
Don’t think it’s unfair to say Nintendo sucks at economics. People are lining up to hand them money, and they’re unable to take it. That breaks a pretty important rule about running a successful business.
you’d think they’d capitalize on this. they must still be mezmorized by their Mario jumping game on iPhone’s
That Knack tweet was not cool. I’ve never been so pissed off by a game being so shitty.
Still confused by the demand for these, I assume either (a) people think the mini me Nintendo is a collectors item, or (b) have no clue what an emulator is.
The demand is BECAUSE people can’t have them. Spoiled cunts freak out when they cant have something RIGHT NOW! Nintendo does this for a good reason.
Yes. To all this. In this “Netflix Instant Gratification” society, people are butt hurt because they can’t have something *right away*….Wait in lines like I had to, ya pussies!
Naw in this cause you’re both wrong. Nintendo intenionally underdelivered KNOWING this was going to be a hot seller. I have been ‘in line’ for it for months and been getting emails from them warning me there was limited inventory. They intentionally drummed up demand.
This is classic Nintendo strategy. See: the late 80’s.