PlayStation Plus Has ‘Mad Max’ And ‘Trackmania Turbo’ As April’s Free Games

#Playstation #Playstation 4 #Video Games
04.03.18 1 hour ago

Warner Bros.

There’s probably a good chance gamers are still playing Ratchet & Clank and Bloodborne from PlayStation Plus’ March offerings, but April’s free games are absolutely worth some hard drive space. And let it be known — free isn’t always worth hard drive space.

Keep in mind that most all of these games are cross-buy with PS3 and PS Vita where noted.

PlayStation 4

Mad Max

Mad Max is like the Batman Arkham games but… Mad Max. In other words, this is an oft-overlooked and severely underrated title that should definitely be played until you get that platinum trophy, shiny and chrome.

TrackMania Turbo

Another extremely fun, extremely under the radar title for PlayStation Plus users this week. I blame this one on the cover art, that’s a little easy to pass up. But once you get going in this over-the-top racer, it’s hard to stop.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playstation#Playstation 4#Video Games
TAGSPLAYSTATIONplaystation 4video games

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 11 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP