There’s probably a good chance gamers are still playing Ratchet & Clank and Bloodborne from PlayStation Plus’ March offerings, but April’s free games are absolutely worth some hard drive space. And let it be known — free isn’t always worth hard drive space.

Keep in mind that most all of these games are cross-buy with PS3 and PS Vita where noted.

PlayStation 4

Mad Max



Mad Max is like the Batman Arkham games but… Mad Max. In other words, this is an oft-overlooked and severely underrated title that should definitely be played until you get that platinum trophy, shiny and chrome.

TrackMania Turbo



Another extremely fun, extremely under the radar title for PlayStation Plus users this week. I blame this one on the cover art, that’s a little easy to pass up. But once you get going in this over-the-top racer, it’s hard to stop.