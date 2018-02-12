The Chinese Trailer For ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Proves That A Movie Could Be Pulled Off

#eSports
02.12.18 4 weeks ago

Without Koushun Takami’s 1999 novel Battle Royale, there probably wouldn’t be a Hunger Games series. And without the combined cultural power of the Hunger Games movies and the cult-classic Battle Royale film, there would be no inspiration for the Battle Royale genre that has taken hold of gaming over the last year.

Now, with nearly a billion dollars in revenue earned over the last year, PUBG itself is becoming a touchstone of the overall action genre, and it’s not ready to just be a video game. Last year, PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim said the team has been exploring a jump in mediums.

“I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including esports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more,” he said. “In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture.”

Fans have also thrown their level 2 helmets in the staging area, making short films based on the game. They work well. Extremely well.

