After years of secrecy and delays, it feels real now. Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release date of October 26th seems like it’s locked-in, and we’re going to be playing a game eight years in the making with the full force of Rockstar’s juggernaut studio. From what we’ve learned about the game, Rockstar is matching the detailed visuals with equally ambitious AI and mission structure, creating a unique experience unlike anything ever played before.

But back to those visuals.

The game is sure to look spectacular in 4K on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but Rockstar is known for pushing the limits of what’s possible on current-gen hardware, and if these screenshots are any indication, we’ll be seeing the full power of our systems on display. Look at the beauty, look at the level of detail in these newly-released screenshots:

Yes, that’s Red Dead Redemption‘s John Marston in the screen above, and there’s Dutch and the Van der Linde gang in the images below. It feels like a living, breathing recreation of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Every still frame looks like it could be a still from a film, or a painting. Hopefully, Rockstar adds a photo mode to the game.