Snoop Dogg Is Now Doing Color Commentary In A New ‘NHL 20’ Update

Snoop Dogg may have once been sued by the Toronto Maple Leafs over his marijuana company’s name, but that hasn’t slowed his love of hockey. The rapper is a big booster of all things LA sports and has shown his love of the Kings and hockey in a variety of ways over the years.

The latest appears to be a spot as a color analyst alongside James Cybulski in the video game NHL 20. Snoop has occasionally dropped into the press box and done some play by play in the past, much to the delight of pretty much anyone listening. So this definitely makes sense as a gimmick that adds another dimension to just playing virtual hockey.

EA Sports dropped a video showing some behind the scenes clips from the recording of his audio, one that Snoop shared on social media later in the week.

One of the longest clips we’ve seen features him sitting in on a game where, fittingly, the Los Angeles Kings are dominating and he briefly talks about how the Kings impacted the community in LA when Snoop was growing up.

Snoop Dogg is on the mic doing color commentary in @EASportsNHL 🎤🏒 pic.twitter.com/BKaZv338oY — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) December 6, 2019

Snoop also appears as a playable character in the game and has his own custom team in Hockey Ultimate Team Squad Battles, too. Unfortunately for some fans of the series, this update comes ahead of other tweaks to the game or more structural updates. But it is a nice distraction from those things if you like Snoop and want to check the feature out for a bit, right?