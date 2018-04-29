Sega’s Game Gear Sold A Single New Game This Year: A 25-Year-Old Copy Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

Sega Game Gear’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released on November 17th, 1992. At this point in gaming history, Nintendo’s Game Boy was dominating the handheld market, but Sega’s fast, blue mascot was carving out a niche of his own in the platform-heavy days of the early ’90s. And while no one has truly marked the Sonic Game Gear games as classics (Sonic CD is still great), someone out there was willing to track down a brand-new copy to buy at a retail establishment decades after it was probably supposed to get moved to the used section.

This comes from Polygon, who also had their minds blown at the fact that someone still had the game in-stock and brand-new, let alone someone finding it and buying it. The data came from NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella, an industry analyst who has his eye on the strange minutia of video game sales.

