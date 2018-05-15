Nintendo

If you’ve completed all the levels of Super Mario Odyssey‘s jump rope mini-game, congratulations. You’re a freak with too much time or your hands — or you’re just good at video games. For the rest of us, it is frustrating and seemingly impossible to best. A task that has forced many to seek shortcuts and cheats to get through by essentially “breaking” the game.

There have been a few glitches, tricks, and other tips shared in the past following the release of the game. Some folks tried to count jumps by focusing on the one character saying “hey,” others decided to fool around with the nearby Talkatoo, and some just muscled through with pure willpower. But this glitch might be the answer for many because it seems to take no effort at all: