A new trailer is out for one of 2020’s most highly-anticipated video game releases. The official PlayStation YouTube account dropped the official story trailer for The Last of Us Part II on Wednesday, giving gamers a look inside the sequel to 2013’s beloved Naughty Dog release that told the story of Joel and Ellie, two unlikely companions who made their way across the United States after a fungus has led to the fall of civilization.

Part of the reason there’s so much excitement over the game, beyond the fact that the original was released seven years ago to universal acclaim, is that its release had to be pushed back twice. It was first moved from Feb. 21, 2020 to May 29 of the same year. Then, the game was pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Naughty Dog put out a statement saying “due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction.” As this trailer confirms, the plan is for it to hit consoles on June 19, 2020.

This is not the first trailer for the game, as we got one hyping up its release all the way back in 2016. A lot has happened between then and now, including plans for a series based on the original game that was commissioned by HBO. Now, all eyes are on June 19, as gamers are looking to see is The Last of Us Part II can live up to the lofty standard set by its predecessor.