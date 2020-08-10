The fastest way to play the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater reboot is by eating a burrito Tony Hawk himself would enjoy. That’s because Chipotle and Activision, which is releasing a remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 this fall, teamed up for a promotion to get fans of handheld meals and skateboarding video games something they’ll all enjoy ahead of the game’s release in September.

Chipotle announced on Monday it would add a ‘Tony Hawk burrito’ to its menu as part of an event it will host on its Twitch channel on August 14 in which fans can buy a burrito and unlock the THPS 1 And 2 demo.

To be completely transparent here, the ‘Tony Hawk burrito’ isn’t exactly a custom menu item. It just seems to be his order at Chipotle: a chicken burrito with brown rice, black beans, mild salsa and guac. But if you’re willing to eat like Tony Hawk — and be one of the first 2,000 people to order it through the Chipotle app starting today — you’ll get the Warehouse demo of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 for PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

If you miss out on the chance to play the demo, you can always watch the event itself and try to snag a free burrito for the effort. On Friday at 2 p.m., fans will get a better look at the remastered Tony Hawk when the game’s namesake hops on Twitch to play it along with skateboarder Jagger Eaton and actor Finn Wolfhard while they give out 5,000 free burritos along the way. We already know what the soundtrack will be for the game, but seeing how the first two games play on modern consoles is certainly intriguing, free burrito or not.