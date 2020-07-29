The ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Remake Revealed Its Expanded Soundtrack

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is yet another classic game that’s getting a major upgrade this fall, with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hitting consoles on September 4. Everyone has a favorite song from the first two games soundtracks, and the correct answer is, of course, Goldfinger’s “Superman.”
News of the game getting a remastered edition made many wonder exactly how much of the game’s original soundtrack would make the cut this fall, and on Tuesday we learned that answer: many of the game’s original artists would be joined by some new ones. Activision announced on Wednesday that the game’s soundtrack will be a mix of old and new artists, with acts like Machine Gun Kelly, CHAII, Merkules, and Rough Francis performing at an event announcing their inclusion in the remade skateboarding game.
Thankfully, many of the old favorites will return as well like Rage Against The Machine and, yes, Goldfinger. The graphic with the updated soundtrack is pretty fun.
I guess we are allowed to tell you now! We will have a track on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake! Truly an unexpected life goal unlocked. https://t.co/mtCGuqxIaC@TonyHawkTheGame pic.twitter.com/psV35B47Za
— Screaming Females (@Screamales) July 28, 2020
Here’s a full list of the artists on the THPS 1+2 soundtrack.
A Tribe Called Quest
A. Swayze & the Ghosts
Alex Lahey
All Talk
American Nightmare
Anthrax
Backchat
Bad Religion
Baker Boy
Billy Talent
Black Prez ft. Kid Something
CHAII
Charlie Brown Jr.
Cherry Kola
Chick Norris
Consumed
Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
Crush Effect ft. KARRA
Dead Kennedys
Destroy Boys
Dub Pistols
DZ Deathrays
Even Rude
FIDLAR
Fu Manchu
Goldfinger
JunkBunny
Lagwagon
Less Than Jake
Machine Gun Kelly
Merkules
Millencolin
MxPx
Naughty by Nature
Papa Roach
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Powerman 5000
Primus
Rage Against the Machine
Reel Big Fish
Rough Francis
Screaming Females
Skepta
Speedealer
Spilt Milk
Strung Out
Styles of Beyond
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
Swingin’ Utters
The Ataris
The Ernies
The Suicide Machines
The Super Best Frens Club
The Vandals
Token
Tyrone Briggs
Viagra Boys
Zebrahead
The list does not note specific songs just yet, but it’s likely many of the songs you skipped to when playing the original games will be there this fall.