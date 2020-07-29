The ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Remake Revealed Its Expanded Soundtrack

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is yet another classic game that’s getting a major upgrade this fall, with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hitting consoles on September 4. Everyone has a favorite song from the first two games soundtracks, and the correct answer is, of course, Goldfinger’s “Superman.”

News of the game getting a remastered edition made many wonder exactly how much of the game’s original soundtrack would make the cut this fall, and on Tuesday we learned that answer: many of the game’s original artists would be joined by some new ones. Activision announced on Wednesday that the game’s soundtrack will be a mix of old and new artists, with acts like Machine Gun Kelly, CHAII, Merkules, and Rough Francis performing at an event announcing their inclusion in the remade skateboarding game.

Thankfully, many of the old favorites will return as well like Rage Against The Machine and, yes, Goldfinger. The graphic with the updated soundtrack is pretty fun.

I guess we are allowed to tell you now! We will have a track on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake! Truly an unexpected life goal unlocked. https://t.co/mtCGuqxIaC@TonyHawkTheGame pic.twitter.com/psV35B47Za — Screaming Females (@Screamales) July 28, 2020

Here’s a full list of the artists on the THPS 1+2 soundtrack.

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Anthrax

Backchat

Bad Religion

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Consumed

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Dead Kennedys

Destroy Boys

Dub Pistols

DZ Deathrays

Even Rude

FIDLAR

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

JunkBunny

Lagwagon

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

Millencolin

MxPx

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Speedealer

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Styles of Beyond

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

Swingin’ Utters

The Ataris

The Ernies

The Suicide Machines

The Super Best Frens Club

The Vandals

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

The list does not note specific songs just yet, but it’s likely many of the songs you skipped to when playing the original games will be there this fall.