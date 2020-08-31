Ubisoft apologized Monday and pledged to remove a video from its Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad mobile game after internal and external outrage for it connecting Black Lives Matter imagery to an in-game terrorist organization.

In the mobile game, you take on a terrorist organization that uses a symbol very similar if not an exact copy of the raised black fist image that has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement. The “faceless organization” Umbra is characterized in the video as an organization that incites riots and protest through social media. Many felt the imagery and description of the organization was familiar enough to a cynical view of the current landscape of Black Lives Matter protests and calls for racial and social justice to call it out on social media.

Lol literally using the Black Power fist to signify "insincere populist uprising manipulated by secret cabal of chaos agents" great work guys 110% not political pic.twitter.com/XPN2Ya3ZUt — 'Eye of the Liger' Jake Young (@BestJakeYoung) August 27, 2020

Over the weekend many fans showed disdain for the video and called it offensive. Eventually, Ubisoft took it down, but not before many employees also made their thoughts on the video clear. The employee outrage was so fierce that, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the director of the game apologized.

A video in Ubisoft's new game appears to link Black Lives Matter to terrorism. Yesterday, Ubisoft staff expressed outrage on an internal message board. In one message seen by Bloomberg News, the game's director apologized and said they'll remove the video https://t.co/5YlFpSKXbv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 31, 2020

This incident is another unforced error for a company that seems to have too many of these kinds of incidents. According to Schreier, the continued frustrations with Ubisoft’s higher ups has led to employees showing open frustration with the company.

Over the weekend, a number of Ubisoft staffers posted furious messages about the video on the company's internal forum, Mana. One message with a couple dozen 'likes' starts off with the sentence: "I am sincerely exhausted by everything related to Ubisoft." — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 31, 2020

Earlier this year multiple Ubisoft execs resigned following sexual misconduct allegations alongside reports from employees that Ubisoft had mishandled reports of sexual harassment in the workplace. Ubisoft promised “sweeping changes” after this, but how those sweeping changes are being implemented we have yet to see. Ubisoft released a statement before its Ubisoft Forward event in July, but did not address the allegations or its promised changes during the event itself.