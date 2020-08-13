Amanda Nunes And Jon Jones Are The Top-Ranked Fighters In ‘UFC 4’

While fans have the opportunity to create their own legends in the completely revamped Career Mode, UFC 4 has released its top-50 UFC fighters ahead of the game’s release on Friday. The two-division GOAT, Amanda Nunes, is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the game, slightly edging Jon Jones at No. 2, Khabib Nurmagomedov at No. 3 and Valentina Schevchenko at No. 4 as the only five-star fighters in the game.

The No. 1 ranked bantamweight and featherweight champion’s placement is well-deserved, with wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Schevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm over the last four years. Despite close decision victories over the likes of Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos in recent years, Jones’ record remains unblemished aside from a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009.

Jones was able to fend off Nurmagomedov’s equally impressive stretch, where he’s earned wins over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Schevchenko rounds out the five-star fighters with five-consecutive wins since her loss to Nunes in 2017.

See the rest of the top 50 below, which correlates stars 1-5 as a representation of each fighter’s overall ability.

Amanda Nunes, 5 Jon Jones, 5 Khabib Nurmagomedov, 5 Valentina Schevchenko, 5 Henry Cejudo, 4.5 Israel Adesanjay, 4.5 Weili Zhang, 4.5 Stipe Miocic, 4.5 Georges St-Pierre, 4.5 Kamaru Usman, 4.5 Demetrious Johnson, 4.5 Alex Volkanowski, 4.5 Max Holloway, 4.5 Jorge Masvidal, 4.5 TJ Dillashaw, 4.5 Daniel Cormier, 4.5 Rose Namajunas, 4.5 Justin Gaethje, 4.5 Petr Yan, 4.5 Conor McGregor, 4.5 Deiveson Figueiredo, 4.5 Francis Ngannou, 4.5 Cris Cyborg, 4.5 Tony Ferguson, 4.5 Joanna Jedrzejcyk, 4.5 Marlon Moraes, 4.5 Jose Aldo, 4.5 Tyron Woodley, 4.5 Robert Whittaker, 4.5 Glover Teixeira, 4.5 Yoel Romero, 4.5 Jessica Andrade, 4.5 Aljamain Sterling, 4.5 Curtis Blaydes, 4.5 Alistair Overeem, 4.5 Cain Velasquez, 4.5 Joseph Benavidez, 4.5 Ronaldo Souza, 4.5 Holly Holm, 4.5 Colby Covington, 4.5 Leon Edwards, 4 Rafael Dos Anjos, 4 Dustin Poirier, 4 Ronda Rousey 4 Tatiana Suarez, 4 Cody Garbrandt, 4 Dominick Reyes, 4 Anthony Johnson, 4 Paulo Costa, 4 Darren Till, 4

While these are the ratings as they currently stand, depending on fighter performances in the real world, a fighter update will be released after major UFC events with new attributes and move updates. UFC 4 hits shelves on Playstation 4 and Xbox One Friday, August 14.