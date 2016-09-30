In 1968, at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, you could walk in and see what many consider the first true virtual reality device. Showing simple wireframe models to the user, it was a bulky, experimental rig, essentially two televisions hung from the ceiling. What many saw was the future of not just computer graphics, but a technology that could potentially change the world, a new way of simulating and solving real world problems. Simulating the real world in exacting detail promised to change engineering, architecture, physics, and a host of other disciplines. The rig at Lincoln was promise, concentrated, hanging from the ceiling in microchips and power tubes.
One observer, though, had more practical concerns. Observing the heavyweight, and the thin wires suspending it, an unknown wit christened it “The Sword of Damocles.” Unknowingly, he predicted the future of VR; just like the Sword of Damocles cuts both ways, VR has found enormous success even as the prize it really wants, a revolution led by a headset on every desk, continues to elude it.
I think flight simulators have shown us how valuable VR can be – and also its inherent limitations. For tasks that require physical skill and muscle memory, the benefit is clear but limited, ie landing a plane can be comprehended in a simulator, but only RL experience can truly hone it. I see surgeons using it the same way, for example.
I imagine the real growth will be recreational. VR space travel would be amazing. Skip all the boring parts and health risks of space travel, and trek across Mars. Or explore the ocean floor along the Marianas Trench. Live inside a RPG video game, or a horror movie, or whatever flips your switch.
Great article. I love thinking of what the future holds for this.
The Vive is awesome. The games are finally figuring out the limits and some great stuff is coming out soon. After 5 months I still play something every day.