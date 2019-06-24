James Wan’s ‘Aquaman’ Spin-Off Will Be A ‘Monster Horror Movie’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman is not only the highest-grossing movie based on a DC Comics character ever, it’s also in the top-25 of the all-time box office list. Not too bad for a movie about an octopus playing the drums (Topo is the main character in my heart). A sequel is coming, obviously, but so is a spin-off centered around the Trench, based on the fish-monsters from the Marianas Trench that nearly killed Aquaman and Mera before they traveled to the center of Earth and discovered dinosaurs and Nicole Kidman, because Aquaman is a good movie.

The Trench also sounds promising, and it will be the first “monster horror movie” in the DC Universe, according to producer James Wan.

“We’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don’t want to get into that too much,” the Aquaman director told Comic Book. “But definitely it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it. So it’s going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film. But it’s still definitely part of the Aquaman world.” No offense to Aquaman (“MY MAN”), but if James Wan is involved, it’s not his world — it’s Annabelle’s.

The Trench spin-off doesn’t have a release date, but it will still probably come out before Marvel’s monster horror movie.

(Via Comic Book)