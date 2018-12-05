Warner Bros. Pictures

When James Wan was first announced as the director for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Aquaman movie, many were probably thinking the same thing: “The guy behind Furious 7 and The Conjuring?” Sure, his penchant for insane stunts and spectacle from the Fast & Furious series makes sense in the world of comic book movies, but horror? What is this, the long-delayed New Mutants? Of course, judging by Aquaman‘s early reactions, it seems these concerns are trivial, but that doesn’t mean Wan was above paying homage to his horror roots.

Critics and industry professionals who’ve seen the film noticed an Easter egg for The Conjuring in the movie’s first act. Specifically, according to CinemaBlend, it’s an Annabelle-like doll tucked away in the corner of a sunken ship that Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) enter. CinemaBlend asked Wan about the item, but the director laughed it off:

“I don’t know what you are referring to. [laughs] I have no idea what Easter Egg you are referencing here, if it’s an Easter egg. … Maybe Patrick Wilson is really Ed Warren pretending to be King Orm? What can I say? I’d like to see that film, how about that?”

As Wan pointed out to UPROXX, this is “a kid-friendly movie,” so that he would play coy about including a subtle reference to an R-rated horror film series makes sense. That being said, just imagine the crossover potential here. Aquaman squaring off with a demonic children’s toy? That almost sounds like the grounds for another season of Entourage…

