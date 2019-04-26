Marvel Studios

(WARNING: This post carries spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, so if you don’t want multiple plot points ruined, now’s your chance to scoot.)

By now, Avengers: Endgame has obviously arrived in theaters with a satisfying conclusion, albeit a self-monumental one. There’s so much there to dissect, including several character deaths and a running joke that has folks conflicted, but we’re here to discuss one monumental development with Captain America. No, I’m not talking about how he remained in the past, spent decades with Peggy Carter, and then passed the shield on to Falcon.

Instead, this has everything to do with a direct callback to a wonderful scene in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. That film’s an otherwise weak installment in the grand scheme of the MCU, but there’s a great bonding scene for the Avengers. Well, it also involved alcohol and egos and Thor’s hammer. Several characters struggled and grunted and failed to lift the thing before Steve Rogers steps up. Watch Thor’s face here as it fades from smug amusement to “oh sh*t.”