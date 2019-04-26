MARVEL

[Extreme spoilers for Avengers: Endgame — turn back now, or else]

After Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War came out last year, I ranked every death in the movie from least to most tragic. I won’t be doing that again, because 1) there’s another least-to-most ranking you should check out instead, and 2) Endgame is lacking in the death department. Relatively speaking. Thousands die, but that’s less than the trillions in Infinity War and, as I’ll get to, most of them are faceless CGI blobs. That being said! There was still plenty of fatalities that will have a major impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. We’ll get to those folks. But let’s begin with some of the less impactful deaths.

Akihiko

Little is known about Akihiko, other than he’s a Yakuza operative who gets killed by Ronin in Japan. But what an arc! He lived, he got wet in the rain, he died. We should all be so lucky. (He’s also played by Hiroyuki Sanada, who’s been in a million things, but his most important credit is “rumored” in John Wick 3.) Shoutout to the other members of the Yakuza who got pwned (to use the vocabulary of Thor’s video game rival, nudemaster69) by the worst Avenger.

Black Widow’s sandwich

No offense to everyone (everything) else on this list, but no one (nothing) got murdered as hard as Black Widow’s peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It’s a three-person killing, too, with Black Widow taking the first bites, then Captain America, then Ant-Man, who hadn’t eaten anything in five years. Even if it only felt like five hours to him, that’s still a long time without food. R.I.P. sandwich.

Thor’s beer kegs

I wrote down “Thor’s gut” in my death notes (totally normal), expecting it to go away by the end of the movie. But nope, still there. It’s low-key (not Loki) incredible that Marvel hid Fat Hemsworth away from the world. No one knew! His beer belly led to some of the funniest moments in the movie, including when he’s hanging out with Korg and Miek. It was so good to see those pizza freaks safe and sound. I would sacrifice Iron Man a million times over to save them.