Marvel Studios

If you were planning on seeing Avengers: Endgame opening night, hopefully you already have tickets. Otherwise, it’s gonna cost you. Tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going for thousands of dollars on the resale market, because the only thing that can’t be snapped away is crippling debt. Here’s eight tickets at the Regal Majestic in Silver Springs, Maryland, for $8,000, two more in Reno, Nevada, for a cool $15,000 (or you can buy them now for $25,000!), or invite your three closest Rhode Island-based friends for an April 25 screening and make them Venmo you $7,000. This is all very normal.

“Not only did #AvengersEndgame become the biggest pre-sale title ever in the first 24 hours, but it accomplished this feat in only six hours” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis tweeted the day tickets went on sale. “I hesitate to call #AvengersEndgame the most anticipated movie of all-time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary.” Endgame is even expected to compete for the biggest domestic opening weekend ever: