Let’s talk about the real villain in Avengers: Infinity War. No, it’s not Thanos, although his plan to wipe out half the universe with a snap of a finger isn’t, y’know, good, but at least he’s being honest with himself. Dude knows what he wants, and he’s going to stop at nothing, including killing his “daughter” Gamora, to get it. The character that’s monopolized my anger is Star-Lord.
Freaking Star-Lord, man.
The Guardian of the Galaxy deserves to be stripped of his title for what happened on Titan, where he teams up with Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula to stop Thanos. They have a good plan, too! Mantis uses her powers to incapacitate the big purple thumb, while Iron Man and Spider-Man attempt to remove the Infinity Gauntlet (which, as the name suggests, is adorned with Infinity Stones) from his paw. They almost have the glove! The good guys win! First round of margaritas on Rabbit! But then an enraged Star-Lord finds out what happened to Gamora, and he goes all Hulk Smash on Thanos who regains control of his mind and body and… well, oops.
To paraphrase another Disney property, fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nick Fury, and Maria Hall turning into snowflakes because Star-Lord can’t wait another 30 minutes to punch Thanos in the mug. Of Doctor Strange’s 14,000,605 possibilities, this future was the most enraging (even if turns out to be the “right” one eventually). It’s not poor Chris Pratt’s fault that Star-Lord acted like a dope (not a fun dope like Andy Dwyer, either), but he’s the one who’s dealing with the repercussions.
Take a look at the comments on his most recent Instagram post.
Because of you, Thanos still alive & kill all of your friends including you too!. I hate you.
Why did you have to hit Thano’s!??? They almost had the Infinity Gauntlet and you just had to swing on em! Now everyone turned into ash
It’s your fault spider man died!!! Control your emotions next time Peter queer!!!!
You literally couldn’t wait 1 freaking minute to fight Thanos. The gauntlet was on his fingertips.. AND YHEN HAVE THE AUDACITY TO ASK “did we lose??” What a disappointment…
Trying to distract everyone from the fact that star lord is the reason half the universe got wiped out, THE GAUNLET WAS OFF YOU DIDNT HAVE TO PUNCH HIM, all for the green bird who was already dead priorities right ?!?!
Jesus Christ… *clears throat*… CHRIS PRATT DID NOT KILL HALF THE UNIVERSE. THERE’S GOING TO BE A SEQUEL!!! EVERYTHING WILL BE OK!!! I PROMISE!!!
I have been completely baffled by the reaction. First, there was always going to be a Part II, so it’s not like this is the last movie ever.
Second, my stepson — who is, you know, A CHILD — and I spent a half hour or more trying to guess who would “die” like two weeks before the movie came out. How was this a shock at all to people?
man, if only the general populace were as smart as comic book fans!!!
Or anyone who had a passing knowledge that the original title was Infinity War PART 1 and that PART II is already scheduled for next spring.
It doesn’t help that it’s in the name of a romance that was never well developed to begin with. They even had sort of decided not to date in GOTG v2. Star Lord was never presented as being mature but this scene really showed the dark side of that flaw.
And yet this is the one path out of 14 million in which the good guys win so it pretty much had to happen this way
I guess people forget that the character was fresh off of 1) finding his actual dad and 2) finding out his dad killed his mom.
@BeefyTrout
And he had to kill his own dad. But he was also “fresh off of” joking about all those things when he was trying to one-up Thor on “who had the more tragic recent history.”
