Marvel Studios

There’s already been a lot of theories surrounding Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, involving Ant-Man and the Quantum Realm and time jumps, many of which will be turn out to be wrong. But it’s still fun speculating to pass the time until the sequel to Infinity War comes out in April 2019, and this one’s a doozy.

Especially for fans of HBO’s The Leftovers.

“What if the snap killed none of them,” the Reddit-born theory begins, referring to Thanos’ universe-reducing move in Infinity War. “We have all been making fun of Thanos saying that death wasn’t necessary with the near infinite power of the gauntlet, [w]hat if it simply split the reality in two taking half of everyone into each version missing the other half but retaining the same resources. The two parallel realities could be joined by a sort of bridge in the Quantum Realm.” Some more from the theory:

“Since Scott was in the Quantum Realm at the time of the split he was unaffected by the snap and not bound to either reality leaving him free to travel from one to the other over this bridge. Maybe this leaves him free to travel through to the parallel dimensions created by Thanos splitting the time stream. He would be the only way for them to communicate with the other. Maybe he exists in both realities and gains knowledge from both due to some strange form of quantum entanglement.”

In other words, there’s Universe 1 with Thor, Captain America, and the other survivors, and there’s Universe 2 where the dead, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange, are now living, so to speak. And the only way to visit both realities is through a bridge in the Quantum Realm, where much of Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place. That’s some wild hypothesizing, but it sort of makes sense? It’s also reminiscent of [spoilers for The Leftovers] Nora’s story to Kevin in “The Book of Nora,” where she explains she was transported to the reality where 98%, not “only” 2%, of the world disappeared. Let the mystery be.

All I’m saying is, Carrie Coon is in both Infinity War and The Leftovers…

(Via Reddit)