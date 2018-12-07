Marvel Studios

(Spoilers from Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and — let’s face it — maybe the entire MCU will be found below.)

After the new Captain Marvel trailer revealed Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers soaring through space, it was safe to say that not only did her “cat” mean something to Nick Fury, but that her ability to kick ass while soaring through space might make Thanos cry. Even Kevin Smith (the fan-boy authority on such matters) believes that she’s the only one who could defeat the genocidal supervillain. And finally on Friday, the Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed the depressed remaining superheroes, as well as Hawkeye’s return with a possible new identity. Oh, and Ant-Man is back, too. That silly old Ant-Man! Always good for a laugh and standing outside the Avengers Headquarters, playing the “don’t you know who I am?” game on CCTV:

“Hi, uh, is anyone home? This is Scott Lang. We met a few years ago. At the airport. In Germany. I got really big. Ant-Man? Ant-Man, I know you know that. That’s me! Can you buzz me in?”

The resurfacing of Ant-Man — who has always been considered a “lesser player” in the MCU, which makes him an underdog worth rooting for — may be a lot more important than it initially seems. Of course, his appearance also came as a surprise to Captain America and Black Widow, who wondered aloud if they were looking at old footage (and maybe, it IS old footage?). Earlier, Bruce Banner was shown lamenting the apparent loss of both Lang and Peter Parker/Spider-Man.