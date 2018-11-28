VIEW ASKEW

Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck used to be very good friends. In a little over a decade, Affleck appeared in six of Smith’s films, including 4/5ths of the original Jersey Trilogy. Smith and Affleck were tight way back when Smith was arguably a bigger deal than Affleck. Then one of them made the unfairly maligned Jersey Girl dated Jennifer Lopez and made a movie that won Best Picture at the Oscars. Since then the relationship has cooled, but it wasn’t clear how much until recently. Smith commented on the status of their relationship on Twitter this week.

If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben. https://t.co/kwj82A20SJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 26, 2018

This is a fairly recent development. In 2016, while Affleck was promoting Live By Night, he had nothing but positive things to say about Smith.

Smith also had nice things to say about Affleck earlier this year. Before that, during Smith’s latest special (filmed before his heart attack) he made this joke about Affleck, via NJ.com:

“It doesn’t take talent at all to work in the movie business,” he continues. “Do you think it takes f*cking talent to stand on a movie set and be like, ‘I’m Batman’? Ben Affleck does it, so I know it don’t take f*cking talent.”

Knowing nothing about the pair’s history, that sounds pretty bad, but since Smith previously thought Affleck was good enough for every role — even the shark Jaws 5 — that’s was probably just a joke.