Ben Affleck drops out of ‘Focus’

Ben Affleck just can’t stay in “Focus.”
The busy actor-director has dropped out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming con artist comedy due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.
The “Argo” star was set to co-star with “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart in the film from “Crazy Stupid Love” writer-directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.
“Focus,” which centers on a veteran grifter who takes a younger girl under his wing, will still go forward with a plan to shoot this coming spring. There’s no word on who will replace Affleck however.
In addition to picking up multiple awards for directing and starring in “Argo,” Affleck will soon be focusing on his next directorial effort, “Live By Night” and is also developing an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” at Warner Bros.
He and pal Matt Damon also have a biopic based on Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in development.
Hell iam the only one happy Ben’s DO for Focus bec in my opinion his acting is bad but he’s make a good job for director like Argo. I prepare R Gozling for Kristen bec his age more close to her age and both so talented and hot!!!
Well, I’m happy he dropped out because this project sounds shite and he has better things to work on? Does that count?
He’s keeping his schedule open to consider a run at the Senate seat that will open up if/when John Kerry is appointed Secretary of State.
A Mass. state law requiring a special election within 160 days of a senator resigning or dying was put in place, ironically enough, in 2004 by the Massachusetts legislature to keep then governor Mitt Romney from appointing a republican to fill Kerry’s seat if he won the 2004 presidential election.
Democrats don’t have a strong candidate to run against former Republican senator Scott Brown who just lost Ted Kennedy’s old seat to Elizabeth Warren and would be a heavy favorite, he’s relatively well liked in otherwise blue Massachusetts. Affleck is famous, very smart and has been active in Democratic politics for years. And from Massachusetts, it’s not the first time his name has been brought up for a future Senatorial run in either that state or California.
160 days from the day Kerry resigns which will be end of January/beginning of February. Do the math. It sounds goofy but it’s a serious possibility.