Ben Affleck drops out of ‘Focus’

#Ben Affleck
12.19.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Ben Affleck just can’t stay in “Focus.”

The busy actor-director has dropped out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming con artist comedy due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

The “Argo” star was set to co-star with “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart in the film from “Crazy Stupid Love” writer-directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.
“Focus,” which centers on a veteran grifter who takes a younger girl under his wing, will still go forward with a plan to shoot this coming spring. There’s no word on who will replace Affleck however. 
In addition to picking up multiple awards for directing and starring in “Argo,” Affleck will soon be focusing on his next directorial effort, “Live By Night” and is also developing an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” at Warner Bros.

He and pal Matt Damon also have a biopic based on Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in development. 

TOPICS#Ben Affleck
TAGSBEN AFFLECKFocusGLENN FICARRAJOHN REQUAkristen stewartWarner Bros.

