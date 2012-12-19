Ben Affleck drops out of ‘Focus’

Ben Affleck just can’t stay in “Focus.”

The busy actor-director has dropped out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming con artist comedy due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

The “Argo” star was set to co-star with “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart in the film from “Crazy Stupid Love” writer-directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

“Focus,” which centers on a veteran grifter who takes a younger girl under his wing, will still go forward with a plan to shoot this coming spring. There’s no word on who will replace Affleck however.