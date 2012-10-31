Beyonce hits the studio with Miguel

#Beyonce
10.31.12 6 years ago

Hey, it’s not just that Miguel has put out what is possibly one of the best R&B albums this year. But his hard work (and those VOCALS, oh the vocals) have caught more than just my and 64,999 other album buyers’ attentions.

Miguel Tweeted and Instagrammed a photo of himself standing next to a smiling Beyonce yesterday. The two appear to be in the studio — and considering Miguel has penned for acts like Usher before and earned Grammy nominations for his performances, dude’s got the chops to work with one of the most popular female singers today.

The songwriter/producer has apparently been writing for a whole crop of Virgos this month, according to his Tweet (Beyonce’s b-day was on Sept. 4): 

Beyonce is on tap to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, and you can bet your bottom dollar that she’ll be promoting something new at that time. If Ryan Tedder is to be believed, Bey’s got two “projects” in the works. Now that she dropped from Clint Eastwood’s “A Star Is Born” reboot, some time has been freed up for other projects, including a documentary about her own life. Diane Warren is also proclaimed to be writing tunes for the superstar.

Miguel released “Kaleidoscope Dream” in late September.

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEmiguel

