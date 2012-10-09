Beyonce bows out of ‘A Star Is Born’ remake

Beyonce Knowles has exited stage left.

The R&B superstar has dropped out of director Clint Eastwood’s “A Star Is Born,” leaving the long-gestating remake without a female lead. Knowles initially signed on for the Warner Bros. project last January, but the film was put on hold following the announcement of the singer’s pregnancy. Now, with no start date set and a male co-star yet to be cast, Knowles’ schedule filled up to the point where she was no longer able to commit, according to story-breaker Variety.

So who will take Knowles’ place? Reports indicate Eastwood is now eyeing jazz performer Esperanza Spalding for the role, though no decision will be made on that front until the male lead – Bradley Cooper has been rumored – is secured.

“A Star Is Born” has been filmed three times over the years: in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Each centers on a young female ingenue and an older male star who fall in love, with complications arising as her career begins to surpass his.

Gaynor, March, Garland and Mason all scored Oscar nominations for their respective performances in previous versions.

