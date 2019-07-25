Marvel

Who’s ready for the great streaming wars? Enjoy only having to subscribe to Netflix, maybe Hulu, perhaps Amazon Prime — hey, maybe even The Criterion Channel or Shudder — because starting later this year? You’ll have to subscribe to a ton of services if you want everything. Before the likes of Warner and NBC take back all their toys to line their own streamers, Disney+ will bow on November 12. And now we know what exactly will be on there starting on Day One.

When it’s operating at full capacity — when the licenses for titles currently showing on, say, Netflix, including many of the Marvels and The Last Jedi, expire — Disney+ will play home to the largest content mega-corporation of them all. You’ll have all the Marvels, all the Star Warses, all the Disney animated (and live-action) classics. (You won’t have all the Fox titles, including such blue titles as Alien and Die Hard, because Disney+ is family-friendly, only going as hard as a PG-13.)

But Disney+ is going to start small, rolling titles out slowly. As per Lifehacker, November 12 will bring a mere four Marvel movies: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World. Pixar is far better represented, with everything going online save for Toy Story 4.