Chance The Rapper drops two new work-in-progress songs

Riding the buzz of his 2013 “Acid Rap” mixtape, Chance The Rapper is off to a productive 2014. This week, the Chicago-bred/recent Los Angeles transplant dropped two new work-in-progress tracks: “Home Studio (Back Up In This Bitch)” and “Untitled.” Listen to both below.

Chance”s live backing band, the Social Experiment, joins him on “Home Studio,” which pairs his gravel-throated flow with funky keyboard and horns. “Untitled” feels much less finished, but no less energetic as Chance spits about his “shorty” and tosses out a wry reference to OutKast”s “Ms. Jackson.”

Chance The Rapper shares a bill with OutKast at multiple summer festivals, including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Hangout Music Fest and Sasquatch! Check out all his 2014 tour dates here.