Festival lineups revealed: Hangout, Governors Ball, CounterPoint and Shaky Knees

It”s almost music festival season and the lineups are rolling in. As they teased in a recent announcement, Outkast tops the bills of three out of four festival lineups announced today, including Hangout, Governors Ball and CounterPoint. Shaky Knees Festival also revealed its lineup and new location. Read about all four below.
Hangout Music Festival
The fifth annual Hangout Music Fest returns to its Gulf Shores, Ala. location, near the Gulf of Mexico, on May 16-18. The more than 75-band lineup includes Outkast, The Black Keys, The Killers, Jack Johnson, Queens of the Stone Age, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips. Check out the entire lineup here.
Tickets go on-sale Thursday, Jan. 16.
Governors Ball
New York City”s Governors Ball already leaked that Outkast would headline its three-day festival, June 6-8, on Randall’s Island, but today it confirmed Jack White and Vampire Weekend will also share top billing. Other artists on the lineup include The Strokes, Phoenix, Foster the People, Skrillex, J. Cole, former Swedish House Mafia members Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso, Blur’s Damon Albarn, Grimes, Spoon, Interpol, Neko Case, Disclosure, James Blake, Janelle Monae, TV on the Radio and Sleigh Bells. Review the complete lineup here.
Tickets went on-sale today.
CounterPoint Music & Arts Festival
The Rome, Georgia-based CounterPoint Music & Arts Festival will be Outkast”s first reunion show near its hometown of Atlanta. The festival takes place less than an hour from Atlanta at a new location, Kingston Downs, from April 25-27. The lineup boasts more than 75 acts on four stages, including Pretty Lights, Foster the People, Sleigh Bells, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Matt & Kim and Schoolboy Q. Check out the full lineup here.
Tickets are on-sale now.
Shaky Knees Festival
Atlanta”s Shaky Knees Festival will take place in a new location, Atlanta Station, on May 9-11. Headliners include The National and Modest Mouse, with a third yet to be announced. The lineup also features Spoon, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Local Natives, Conor Oberst, Iron and Wine, Cage the Elephant, Portugal. the Man, Cold War Kids, Jenny Lewis and The Hold Steady. Review the entire list here.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, Jan. 17.
