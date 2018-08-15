Marvel Studios

Rumors abound has to what fired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn’s current status with Disney and Marvel Studios is, or if it will ever change. But that hasn’t stopped the many actors and actresses who have worked with Gunn on the previous two Guardians films from speaking out in his defense. Much of the principal cast signed an open letter defending him, and Drax himself, Dave Bautista, has even gone so far as to threaten to quit should Gunn remain fired. Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord, is also speaking out, but with far more reserve.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Pratt said, “It’s not an easy time. We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody. And you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be.” He also explained what it felt like to learn about Gunn’s firing at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con and explained his reasons for avoiding the press there:

“I love going to Comic-Con but I ended up not doing a lot of interviews around that time just because it was so shocking. All I know is we put a lot of time, thought and effort into the statement that we released about it. And I think we all kind of want that statement to be essentially what we have to say about it. And we were pretty clear and honest about how we feel.”

Along with Bautista, Pratt and fellow Guardians cast members Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Vin Diesel signed the open letter, which was published to Twitter on July 30. Guardians Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell also defended Gunn, as did Glenn Close, who guest-starred in the first film.

