While rumors of Disney rethinking its decision to fire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer-director James Gunn over a series of old tweets have died down, support for the filmmaker from his Marvel colleagues has not waned. The principal cast from the first two Guardians movies issued a joint statement defending Gunn, and friend and fellow filmmaker Bobcat Goldthwait has repeatedly boosted Gunn’s profile in interviews. Over the weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell joined the fray by lending his support to Gunn, albeit with much harsher language than others.

“It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it,” Russell told Variety at a Netflix event on Saturday. “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people”:

“You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy,” Russell said. “He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

The 67-year-old actor most recently worked on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the latest from writer-director Quentin Tarantino, whose apparent mistreatment of Uma Thurman while filming a Kill Bill stunt and past comments about Roman Polanski’s underage rape victim have clouded his public image.

(Via Variety)