Did Dwayne Johnson admit he’s playing Martian Manhunter or Lobo?

Yesterday at CinemaCon, Dwayne Johnson spent some time talking to the press about his upcoming “Hercules” film and, because it”s what he does, he also teased an upcoming project. This particular one is a DC property, but apparently not Green Lantern.

Comic Book Resources quotes Johnson as talking about three specific qualities for the unnamed character in question: “The first quality we were looking for was that he had to be extremely complex and have a lot going on,” “The other quality was that he had to – the character we were looking for had to be well-known but never brought to life,” and “The third thing – and most important – is he had to be a badass motherfucker, OK, and on a Superman level of power, where [he] could throw down. In those three qualities, I”m happy we”ve found that character.”

That isn't terribly specific as we're talking about a vast comic book universe here, one which has had decades upon decades to build legions of characters that have incredible powers, like to fight, and haven't yet made it to film. However, in terms of rumors that have flown about in the past, does Johnson's answer indiciate maybe, Lobo or Martian Manhunter? In the past, Johnson had been slated to play Lobo, but that project went away. Is it back on now? Odds are with Johnson involved, it won”t be too long before we get a solid answer from the actor.

Let us say, hypothetically, you could pick — would you rather seen The Rock as Lobo or Martian Manhunter? Or, is there some other DC comic book character (one who hasn”t yet been on the big screen) that you would want him to play?