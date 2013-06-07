DVR Gridlock 2013-14: Friday Nights

[Over the next six days, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned. Check out last year’s DVR Gridlock installments.]
FRIDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Last Man Standing,” “The Neighbors”
CBS: “Undercover Boss”
The CW: “The Carrie Diaries”
FOX: “Junior Masterchef,” “Bones”
NBC: “Dateline”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “Shark Tank”
CBS: “Hawaii Five-0”
The CW: “America’s Next Top Model”
FOX: “Sleepy Hollow” encores and “Raising Hope,” “Enlisted”
NBC: “Grimm”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “20/20”
CBS: “Blue Bloods”
NBC: “Dracula”
What’s Changed: Credit the networks for trying to do new things on Friday night and for continuing to try to buck the conventional wisdom that Friday airings mean death. “Grimm” will be starting its third season on Fridays. “Last Man Standing” will be in its second Friday season. And that’s saying nothing of established successes like “Blue Bloods” on CBS and ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Friday Night Lives! And this fall, FOX will bring still-fairly-robust success “Bones” to Friday, while CBS is doing the same with the slightly-less-robust “Hawaii Five-0.” And then you have a few flashy new shows. NBC will try semi-literary, star-driven drama in the 10 p.m. hour with “Dracula” and then “Crossbones.” [Did this work last time NBC tried it with a little show called “Crusoe”? Well, no. But you’ve forgotten “Crusoe” even existed and I apologize for the reminder.] FOX, meanwhile, is planning an isolated comedy block starting mid-fall, if you assume that “Raising Hope” and “Enlisted” will ever actually air on Fridays. And then there’s The CW’s “Carrie Diaries,” which failed on Mondays, so surely it’ll succeed on Friday, right? There’s a lot of stuff happening on Friday.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: CBS is still likely to dominate Friday overall, but you’ve gotta credit the network with trying to narrow the gap. “Hawaii Five-0,” which only remains on the air due to its international viability, won’t come close to equalling the 9-ish million viewers “CSI: NY” was drawing here, though it may keep up with “CSI: NY” in the key demographic. Assuming that “Shark Tank” has another solid summer of repeat sampling, it may be strong enough to help ABC win the night among adults 18-49 all on its own. There are several plausible x-factors. FOX has teased a “Bones” move to Friday several times in the past. Is this just another bluff? If “Sleepy Hollow” fails fast and hard, for example, why wouldn’t FOX just keep “Bones” on Monday and shift “Almost Human” to 9 p.m.? Similarly, if “Dads” fails fast and hard, why wouldn’t FOX shift established cult favorite “Raising Hope” to a Tuesday 8 p.m. slot it has occupied in the past? And if that happens, what would becoming of that Friday comedy block? I’m not sure both of those failures/shifts are likely, but one of them? I’d almost guarantee it. If “Bones” somehow remains on Fridays, though, it could/should give FOX its best numbers on the night in several years and could make the network competitive in the key demo. Similarly, what if somehow “Dracula” capitalizes on its brand name and maybe star Jonathan Rhys Meyers? Maybe that’s enough to combine with the already-respectable “Grimm” to help NBC take the key demo. It’ll also be worth watching to see how low numbers for “Carrie Diaries” are and if The CW suddenly finds itself thinking a six-episode final season for “Nikita” isn’t quite long enough. It’s actually surprising how many strange things could be afoot on Fridays this fall.
My Predicted DVR: During the spring with “Nikita” and “Happy Endings” and “Vegas” and something I’m forgetting — I don’t want to admit how many episodes of “Cult” I watched — my DVR was recording steadily on Friday nights. That could continue to be the case this year. I’ll stick with “Carrie Diaries” and “Bones” at 8 p.m. and “Raising Hope” (and occasionally “Shark Tank”) in the 9 p.m. hour. And I’ll definitely give “Dracula” an extended shot in the otherwise-vacant 10 p.m. hour. That’s a lot of Friday TV viewing and doesn’t include the occasional Starz drama or whatnot.
How have the new schedules impacted your Fridays?
Among returning shows, I’ll be watching Raising Hope, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, and Nikita, assuming that it will air in November/December. Among new shows, I’ll check out Enlisted and Dracula.
Dan, any idea when “Strike Back” premieres on Cinemax? I’m guessing it will run into early fall.
Balaji – Hmmm… I don’t recall if they’ve announced. But I completely forgot that that’s another cable offering that goes on Fridays… So much to watch!
With Fringe having concluded its run, there’s nothing on the networks that I’m interested in watching on Friday nights. If I check out Dracula or Crossbones at all, it’ll be on Hulu the next day.
Hmmmm – I’m actually surprised about your comments on Hawaii Five-O. I thought it usually won the key demo on Monday nights – it’s only competition on Mondays at 10 was Castle, and they were usually quite close. I think it will give Grimm a run for its money.
Sleepy Hollow – if the “encores” are playing on Friday night, when will the original episodes air? Did I miss that in the previous gridlock installments somewhere?
I’ve always thought Jonathan Rhys-Meyers was one creepy dude, so I may watch Dracula after Grimm.
NBC should market the block as Friday Night Frights :)
Joyeful – “Hawaii Five-0” spent most of the season in third in the key demo behind both “Revolution” and “Castle.” It was also way down in total viewers. With a weaker and equally incompatible lead-in on Fridays, its numbers will only fall. It could give “Grimm” a run for its money, which would put both of them well behind “Shark Tank.”
And “Sleepy Hollow” originals air on Mondays…
In it’s second season, H50 was consistently winning the demo if not the total viewers against Castle. But then, I remember the CBS Monday comedies were doing a lot better. This season, the comedies dipped quite a bit possibly because “Two and a Half Men” moved to Thursdays. As a result, H50 also dipped to third behind Revolution and Castle in the fall. In Spring, I think Castle kept winning the demo while Revolution came second.
@Balaji – thanks. I knew I wasn’t making those ratings up and that it was ahead at some point!
@Dan – Forgive the ignorant questions – but why would Fox plan to air reruns of a new show at the getgo of their fall scheduling, rather than another new show or moving an established show? Do they just not have that much new programming?
Joyeful – Simple answer: Baseball. FOX is holding “Almost Human” and those two Friday comedies for early November so that the shows don’t premiere and have to be interrupted by baseball. And it lets the network spread out promotion into a couple waves. And it gets a little extra sampling for “Sleepy Hollow,” which rarely hurts. Those would all be the official reasons. The unofficial reasons involve what I talked about above: If something fails HARD, FOX has enough replacement pieces to make some early changes . Last year, they had to stick with Mob Doctor up until January. This year, they can fiddle if a drama or a comedy — “Dads” — fails, leaving the potential gaps on Friday, rather than on Monday or Tuesday like they had to do last year.
Didn’t they only renew Carrie for 13 episodes? It will be getting 0.2s in the demo on a good week and 0.1s and 0.0s on low HUT weeks. There’s nothing bad about the show it just doesn’t attract an audience.