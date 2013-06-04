DVR Gridlock 2013-14: Tuesday Nights

[Over the next six days, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned. Check out last year’s DVR Gridlock installments.]
TUESDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
CBS: “NCIS”
The CW: “The Originals”
FOX: “Dads,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
NBC: “The Biggest Loser”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife”
CBS: “NCIS: LA”
The CW: “Supernatural”
FOX: “New Girl,” “The Mindy Project”
NBC: “The Voice”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “Lucky 7”
CBS: “Person of Interest”
NBC: “Chicago Fire”
What’s Changed: Well, if you’re ABC, *everything* has changed, as the network is going down the rare path of an entire night of newly introduced original scripted programming, all anchored by perhaps the most anticipated premiere of the fall, assuming you trust the Interwebs. Yup. Kids online are *psyched* for “The Goldbergs.” After trying to launch a slew of new dramas out of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS bucked conventional pre-upfronts wisdom and moved established hit “Person of Interest,” rather than ordering “NCIS: Red.” NBC is doubling up on reality by moving “The Voice” to 9 p.m. and putting in “Biggest Loser” at 8 and then hoping to turn “Chicago Fire” from NBC-sized hit to bona fide hit. FOX is keeping established success “New Girl” and established ratings failure “The Mindy Project” at 9 p.m. but leading into the two female friendly comedies with a pair of male-friendly comedies. And, finally, The CW is putting “Supernatural” on yet another new night, hoping that it’ll combine with “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” to produce a big bump. But really… It’s all about “S.H.I.E.L.D.” Duh.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: Everybody I know is psyched for “S.H.I.E.L.D.” Everybody you know is psyched for “S.H.I.E.L.D.” But honestly, are we making a big assumption that just because “The Avengers” was a mind-boggling smash that there’s a mammoth mainstream audience out there eager to watch a not-exactly-superhero drama fronted by Clark Gregg and featuring a grand total of “zero” of the established Avengers? It’s an astoundingly big question mark and it all comes down to a matter of scale, particularly when it comes to perception. Is “S.H.I.E.L.D.” going to be a true phenomenon — i.e. 15 million viewers and a 4+ rating in the 18-49 demo? Is it going to be a reasonable hit — 10+ million and a 3+ rating in the 18-49 demo? Or is it going to get clobbered by “NCIS” and then have to pick up a huge DVR bump in order to be considered any kind of success at all? If it’s either of the two formers, it could set up a good comedy block for ABC, but what are the odds that that will ripple all the way through to 10 p.m. with a no-name ensemble drama about lottery winners? Very low, I’d guess. CBS will continue to be a total viewer juggernaut thanks to the “NCIS” double-dose and “Person of Interest” has a fanbase of its own after two strong seasons of growth on Thursdays. Even if “PoI” falls from Thursday in a time period with lower TV usage and whatnot, it’s certain to improve on both the audience and key demo numbers for “Vegas,” “Golden Boy,” “Unforgettable” and “Good Wife,” among recent time period “favorites.” So that makes CBS tough, while NBC will also be tougher, with “Chicago Fire” showing real growth potential with a boost from “The Voice.” Heck, even The CW is going to be bigger, since even if “The Originals” doesn’t approach “Vampire Diaries” levels, it only needs to approach “Hart of Dixie” level, while “Supernatural” will definitely improve on “Emily Owens” and “Cult” from last season. All of that means that with the other four networks growing, FOX could be in trouble. On the bright side, “New Girl” should be steady and “The Mindy Project” probably will be as well, although that’s not so bright. “Dads” is going to struggle to even do steady “Raising Hope”-level ratings. So FOX’s entire hope for improvement hinges on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which puts a lot of pressure on Andy Samberg, since as awesome as he is, we know Andre Braugher brings more positive reviews to the table than viewers.
My Predicted DVR: I haven’t been overtaxed on Tuesdays for a while, but a bit of a logjam could be forming. “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is a lock to get a DVR slot and I’ll watch “The Originals” as a “Vampire Diaries”/Phoebe Tonkin fan. So that means “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will have to be a Hulu/OnDemand regular. I’ll stick with FOX’s comedies at 9 p.m. and maybe add the ABC comedies depending on how they progress. In the 10 p.m. hour, with “Person of Interest” and “Chicago Fire,” I have two series recordings, both both for what are effectively laundry shows. I’m not sure I do that much laundry.
How have the new schedules impacted your Tuesdays?
Wow. There will be enough programming just this one night to last the whole week.
I’m looking forward to SHIELD, too lazy to add in the periods. Also have hope for The Goldbergs, like Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt doing the narrating could be good.
Of course will be back for New Girl, and will give the Andy Samberg show a chance.
Among the returning shows, I’ll be watching New Girl, Mindy project, Person of Interest.
I’ll also be watching “Sons of Anarchy.” The 10PM slot is going to be very competitive. R.I.P. “Lucky 7.”
Assuming that “White Collar” will continue to air on Tuesdays, I’ll add that to the mix.
Among the new shows, I’ll check out S.H.I.E.L.D. for sure. I’ll likely avoid the new ABC comedies and “Dads” but check “Brooklyn Nine Nine” out.
My only Tuesday show was New Girl (and Grimm for a few weeks), so I will be sticking with that. Not a fan of the Mindy project (it’s hard to watch a show when you can’t stand the title character).
For the 8pm hour – it’s definitely going to be S.H.I.E.L.D. I’m totally stoked for that show.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be my DVR (or time-shift) show. I’m not convinced Andy Samberg can carry a show – his Digital Shorts on SNL were mostly brilliant, but his live sketches were inconsistent. However, Andre Braugher is awesome, and for some reason I find Terry Crews hilarious.
Then at 10pm I’ll get ready for bed :)
8PM: SHIELD, The Originals (DVR)
9PM: catch up on email, etc.
10PM: Person of Interest, Lucky 7 (DVR)
Nothing at 9pm looks compelling enough. This is assuming I don’t drop cable entirely. If I do drop it, then SHIELD, The Originals & Lucky 7 on Hulu or AKC’s app. Person of Interest in 2014 when it hits Netflix. Sooner, if CBS joins the 21c.
There are a bunch of six-tuner DVRs coming down the pike. Many of the big providers are gearing up to offer them later this year. I’d be surprised if this is still an issue come winter.
Ugh! I need to get one of those new-fangled DVRs with more than two tuners. I’m very interested in both SHIELD and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but my GF has an undying affection for Biggest Loser, so I’ll have to find alternate online or OnDemand means for Nine-Nine.
Tuesdays just got real interesting for me as well. Your approach is pretty much inline with mine, Dan. Who knew? lol
I’m pumped for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and I will definitely be watching it live whenever possible. At 9:00 I’ll watch New Girl, and I may stick around for The Mindy Project some weeks, although I haven’t seen most of the first season. At 10:00, it’s over to FX for Sons of Anarchy (then Justified in the Spring).
I’ll continue to give Person of Interest a DVR slot on its new night, though I doubt I’ll make an effort to watch every episode. And I’ll give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a chance for a few weeks on Hulu, more because I trust Michael Schur and Dan Goor than any innate interest that I have in the premise of the show.
Not going anywhere near Dads. That trailer … Good Lord.
This is a night that makes me happy I have a Hopper. 4 major networks very night and still have 2 tuners available.
Edit: 4 major networks *every* night
Has putting two comedies as the meat in a drama sandwich ever worked?
The more I think about it, S.H.I.E.L.D. will be this year’s Pan Am: huge debut, pretty good reviews, and then an audience that dwindles every week. It’ll be lucky to be getting 7 million viewers by Thanksgiving.
I’m pretty confident that New Girl will fall two or three tenths now that it has to face The Voice (not to mention another ABC comedy block). I’m guessing a 2.0 will be its non-Super Bowl season high.
Mindy Project is very near dead. I’m not betting on certain death because the Super Bowl will probably give a boost to New Girl and some of that can go to Mindy as well.