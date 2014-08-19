Dwayne Johnson can’t decide between good and evil roles for ‘Shazam’

We've known for sometime that Dwayne Johnson was primed to star in a bigscreen take on the DC Comics superhero “Shazam,” but we still don't know who exactly he'll be playing in the film.

And neither does he.

The Rock is still trying to decide whether he wants to be a good guy and play the titular superhero (once known as Captain Marvel), or embrace his evil side as the brawny baddie Black Adam, he told the Associated Press while in Mexico City to plug “Hercules.”

Nothing's certain, but he seems to be leaning toward Adam. AP says “he has always been a fan of anti-heroes and said one of his favorite DC Comics characters is Black Adam.”

Johnson also sidestepped questions about whether he'll be appearing in “Batman V Superman,” the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel which will feature other DC heroes such as Wonder Woman and Cyborg, and pave the way for a “Justice League” movie. In addition to those films, “Shazam” is just one of several DC movies planned at Warner Bros. for the next few years.

Johnson did re-affirm his commitment to “Shazam” however, saying “I am putting my heart and soul and my bones into this role.”

Johnson will soon be seen in the action film “San Andreas” and the delayed “Fast and Furious 7.”

Who do you think Dwayne Johnson should play — Shazam or Black Adam?