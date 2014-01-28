First rule of ‘Fight Club’ sequel? Get Marvel’s Matt Fraction to help

(CBR) Chuck Palahniuk”s highly anticipated comic-book sequel to “Fight Club” has moved one step closer to reality, with a little help from Matt Fraction.

“The graphic novel ‘script” for the “Fight Club” sequel has gone off to the writer Matt Fraction and to an unnamed publisher for review,” the author revealed to his official fan site. “Matt writes his own series, called “Sex Criminals” and does very well. He”s been my go-to advisor about format and other considerations of graphic scripts. I”ll be choosing an illustrator based on their response to the script. The sequel will consist of seven issues, totally more than 210 pages. Fingers crossed.”

Over the weekend, Fraction tweeted, “#satanista #fightclub2 #ohyeahitsfuckinghappening,” followed by a blog post that read simply, “What”s the first rule of Fight Club?”

Announced in July, the sequel picks up 10 years “after the seeming end of Tyler Durden,” with Jack (as he was dubbed in the film; Palahniuk is calling him Cornelius) trapped in a failing marriage. “The typical midlife bullshit,” Palahniuk said in November. “Likewise, Marla is unsatisfied and dreams of accessing the wild man she”d once fallen in love with. She tampers with the small pharmacy of drugs that her husband needs to suppress Tyler, and – go figure – Tyler reemerges to terrorize their lives.”

“My only worry is about presenting it in the form of a graphic novel,” he told “Hustler”. “The medium shapes the messages, and I”ll be relearning how to tell stories. My tendency is to hold the entire plot in my mind until I”m afraid of forgetting it. Once I start writing, I can”t stop. That feverish, ill-fed, exhausting stint of writing is the only part of the process that I fear.”

Palahniuk”s 1996 debut novel was famously adapted by David Fincher as a 1999 film starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. “Fight Club” follows an anonymous and unreliable Narrator who, while suffering from insomnia, begins attending support groups for people with problems much larger than his. At one, he meets a disturbed woman named Marla, and the two become involved in a sort-of love triangle with the charismatic and mysterious Tyler Durden. That leads him down a winding path involving an underground network of men who beat the hell out of each other for fun, large-scale destruction and human fat transformed into soap.

