Coolest thing: Here’s the first ‘Fight Club’ fight with Brad Pitt removed

#Brad Pitt #Fight Club
01.20.14 5 years ago

You’re not your job. You’re not how much money you have in the bank. You’re not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. You’re not your fucking khakis. You are not Brad Pitt.

So, seriously, you’re not Brad Pitt. And it’s kind of weird that you keep pretending to be him. Your life will be so much more honest (yet altogether sadder and less handsome) once you realize this. And thanks to a fellow named Richard Trammell, you can see what your life really looks like: Brad Pittless.

(via Gawker)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt#Fight Club
TAGSBrad PittEDWARD NORTONFIGHT CLUBMinus DurdenRichard Trammell

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP