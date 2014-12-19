Florida critics spring for ‘Birdman,’ Linklater, Keaton, Pike, Simmons and Arquette

I guess the Florida Film Critics Circle really wanted their picks represented in the awards coverage space, seeing as I was pinged twice about it on Twitter today. I hardly see what the rush is, though, as it's more of the same. Kudos to them for picking the best film of the year and all, but as usual, we're getting to the point where these regional critics groups need to stop smelling each other's farts a bit and branch out if possible. At least this crowd got a bit adventurous in the foreign film category.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and all the rest at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Birdman” (Runner-up: “Boyhood”)
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”)
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”)
Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” (Runner-up: Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”)
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”)
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Emma Stone, “Birdman”)
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl” (Runner-up: “Inherent Vice”)
Best Original Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)
Best Art Direction/Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Interstellar”)
Best Cinematography
“Interstellar” (Runner-up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)
Best Score
“Under the Skin” (Runner-up: “Gone Girl”)
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”)
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Raid 2” (Runner-up: “Force Majeure”)
Pauline Kael Breakout Award
Damien Chazelle – writer/director, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, actress – “Belle” and “Beyond the Lights”)
Golden Orange
For outstanding contribution to film in Florida
The Borscht Corp.
I don’t really get the cinematography love for “Interstellar,” particularly compared to Bradford Young’s one-two punch this year and stuff like “The Immigrant” and “Inherent Vice,” which I haven’t seen pop up too often.
Very happy for Hoyte Van Hoytema. His epic vistas and sober texture added much weight to the impact of the film.
He will never win the Oscar for this, but a nomination would be a small victory.
Jesus Christ, it’s Hoytema’s *first* award for the movie and haters are already prepping a backlash? Pffff…
Wouldn’t call it hating, though I must say I don’t find his work in the film very impressive (loved his work in “Her” btw). I’ve just seen his name show up on critics awards much more often than Young or Khondji or Elswit, DPs that delivered, for me, much stronger work.
“Kudos to them for picking the best film of the year and all, but as usual, we’re getting to the point where these regional critics groups need to stop smelling each other’s farts a bit and branch out if possible.”
Agreed. These critic awards are becoming way too predictable.
Also I’d like to see ONE critic award show give How to Train Your Dragon 2 an award for Best Animated Feature over The LEGO Movie (even though I still think that HTTYD2 have more luck with the Oscars than LEGO will).
I will say it was nice to see Hoytema win – and Grand Budapest get runner up – for cinematography. Plus it is nice to see Rosamund Pike shake up the ‘Best Actress’ race. Not the biggest ‘Gone Girl’ fan, but I’ll admit she was utterly fantastic in the role.
Kris, I hope Julianne finally wins her well deserved Oscar even with Pike winning prizes for these small groups. I see Pike in the same position as Michelle Williams when Streep won her second Best Actress Oscar. I hope Julianne wins both the BFCA, the Globes, the SAG, BAFTA and Oscar. She is so well deserved, must be brillant in ‘Still Alice” (I haven’t seen the film yet), and is the most overdue Actress in my opinion for an Oscar winning today. Academy members should finally understand it, understand that she wants it, and give her the Oscar. Is she campaign for it? What do you think about Julie’s chances?