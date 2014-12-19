Florida critics spring for ‘Birdman,’ Linklater, Keaton, Pike, Simmons and Arquette

I guess the Florida Film Critics Circle really wanted their picks represented in the awards coverage space, seeing as I was pinged twice about it on Twitter today. I hardly see what the rush is, though, as it's more of the same. Kudos to them for picking the best film of the year and all, but as usual, we're getting to the point where these regional critics groups need to stop smelling each other's farts a bit and branch out if possible. At least this crowd got a bit adventurous in the foreign film category.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and all the rest at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Birdman” (Runner-up: “Boyhood”)

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”)

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”)

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” (Runner-up: Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”)

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”)

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Emma Stone, “Birdman”)

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl” (Runner-up: “Inherent Vice”)

Best Original Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)

Best Art Direction/Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Interstellar”)

Best Cinematography
“Interstellar” (Runner-up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Best Score
“Under the Skin” (Runner-up: “Gone Girl”)

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”)

Best Foreign Language Film
“The Raid 2” (Runner-up: “Force Majeure”)

Pauline Kael Breakout Award
Damien Chazelle – writer/director, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, actress – “Belle” and “Beyond the Lights”)

Golden Orange
For outstanding contribution to film in Florida
The Borscht Corp.

