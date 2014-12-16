Florida critics’ award nominations find room for ‘The Raid 2’

The Florida Film Critics Circle announced its 2014 film nominations Tursday, which align with the populist opinion that “Birdman” and “Boyhood” are pretty darn good movies. The real surprise: Who knew the Florida critical contingent was so geeky? “Jodorowsky”s Dune” up for Best Documentary and “The Raid 2” in the Best Foreign Film category. Genre enthusiasts appreciate the love, Florida.

Check out the full list of nominations below. The group will announce its winners on Dec. 19th, 2014.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”



Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”



Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”



Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”



Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”



Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”



Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”



Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”



Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

“Inherent Vice”

“The Theory of Everything”



Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Interstellar”



Best Visual Effects

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”



Best Art Direction/Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Interstellar”

“Into the Woods”



Best Score

“Gone Girl”

“Interstellar”

“Under the Skin”



Best Documentary

“Citizenfour”

“Life Itself”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”



Best Foreign-Language Film

“Ida”

“Force Majeure”

“The Raid 2”



Best Animated Feature

“Big Hero 6”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The Lego Movie”



Pauline Kael Breakout Award

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle/Beyond the Lights”