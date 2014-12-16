Florida critics’ award nominations find room for ‘The Raid 2’

The Florida Film Critics Circle announced its 2014 film nominations Tursday, which align with the populist opinion that “Birdman” and “Boyhood” are pretty darn good movies. The real surprise: Who knew the Florida critical contingent was so geeky? “Jodorowsky”s Dune” up for Best Documentary and “The Raid 2” in the Best Foreign Film category. Genre enthusiasts appreciate the love, Florida.
Check out the full list of nominations below. The group will announce its winners on Dec. 19th, 2014.
Best Picture
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Best Ensemble
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Director
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”
“Inherent Vice”
“The Theory of Everything”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Interstellar”
Best Visual Effects
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Interstellar”
Best Art Direction/Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Interstellar”
“Into the Woods”
Best Score
“Gone Girl”
“Interstellar”
“Under the Skin”
Best Documentary
“Citizenfour”
“Life Itself”
“Jodorowsky”s Dune”
Best Foreign-Language Film
“Ida”
“Force Majeure”
“The Raid 2”
Best Animated Feature
“Big Hero 6”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The Lego Movie”
Pauline Kael Breakout Award
Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle/Beyond the Lights”
I’m starting to think those three movies, Birdman, Boyhood and Grand Budapest Hotel are frontrunning the race right now. Not as much attention given to Imitation Game, Theory of Everything and Selma so far.
Still. Who knows.
Also, although they only have 3 nominees for every category, these are some solid nominees overall. Not a single wasteful pick here.
Matt: I’m a voting member of the FFCC and yea, there’s a lot of genre support in this group. Not enough to shake off the critical faves though. A bunch of genre films (for ex. Under the Skin, Interstellar) missed the cut by really close margins.
Regarding The Raid 2… I wouldn’t be surprised if it won Foreign Language Film. There’s a lot of support for it.
Not only are these wonderful picks, but it certainly narrows down the Oscar race. Wonderful job!
I think it’s great to see an accomplished genre movie like “The Raid 2” getting a bit of attention from critics groups; even if I wasn’t a fan of the film, it’s still nice to see that kind of variety among the year-end accolades.
It will be a long shot for The Raid 2 get nominated for any Oscar categories. If it does, it’ll definitely make my day.
Indonesia didn’t submit it as its foreign language film choice, so it doesn’t even have a slim shot at that nomination.
At the very least, I think the film should be in the running for a number of technical categories, and I’ll even say Gareth Evans is one of the standout directors of the year.