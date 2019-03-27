HBO Will Air A ‘Bittersweet’ Documentary After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale

03.27.19 16 mins ago

HBO

When it comes to Game of Thrones, HBO is doing a lot. They’re constantly teasing who (or what) will finally win the right to sit in the Iron Throne in the upcoming eighth and final season, planting Iron Throne props for fans to find all over the world, and developing a prequel series. Also, as Entertainment Weekly revealed on Wednesday, the premium cable network will be debuting a two-hour documentary about the series following its final episode.

Titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the television documentary film was directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay:

“[It] delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The documentary is set to air Sunday, May 26th, a full week after the final episode of Game of Thrones season eight. In other words, it looks like fans will be getting even more Thrones content than HBO had already promised.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Documentaries#Game of Thrones
TAGSDocumentariesgame of thronesHBO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP