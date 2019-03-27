HBO

When it comes to Game of Thrones, HBO is doing a lot. They’re constantly teasing who (or what) will finally win the right to sit in the Iron Throne in the upcoming eighth and final season, planting Iron Throne props for fans to find all over the world, and developing a prequel series. Also, as Entertainment Weekly revealed on Wednesday, the premium cable network will be debuting a two-hour documentary about the series following its final episode.

Titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the television documentary film was directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay:

“[It] delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The documentary is set to air Sunday, May 26th, a full week after the final episode of Game of Thrones season eight. In other words, it looks like fans will be getting even more Thrones content than HBO had already promised.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)