After struggling with leaks in recent years (so much so that the network stopped sending screeners to critics), HBO went all-out on security for the final season of Game of Thrones. We’re talking shooting fake scenes, and self-destructing scripts, and “massive metal walls,” and DRONE KILLERS, all in the name of preventing spoilers. Director David Nutter (who recently hinted how long the six episodes will be) discussed the incredible preventive measures HBO took in an interview with the Huffington Post, comparing the on-set security to Nazi police.

“Sometimes there were paparazzi in amazing places ― on construction cranes and all kinds of crazy places, to try to get a point of view of things. They were all over, everywhere, trying to get in on what was happening,” he said. “But it was definitely a situation where there was no paper on the set, [that] type of thing. [The production team] wanted to make sure nobody knew what was happening, and they went to the nth degree, like they do on the show in general. They basically take it to the point where it’s like the Gestapo. It’s tough to get answers.” If only Thrones had cast Tom Holland as Bran. Nutter, who confirmed that “of course” the directors knew when they were filming scenes that wouldn’t make the final cut, was also asked what he’d tell viewers about the series finale:

“All I know is that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] spent a lot of time to tell the story in a proper fashion, and the audience will be completely satisfied. Not everybody will be satisfied, but I feel the audience will be satisfied with the direction the series goes. It lives up to all the building it’s coming to, I promise you that.”

Game of Thrones returns in April 2019, assuming it doesn’t leak before then.

