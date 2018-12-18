HBO

Everyone (or at least the 16 million-plus people who watched the season seven finale) has a Game of Thrones final season prediction, most of which are either depressing and/or involve death. Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell) thinks “eventually what will happen is everyone will die,” Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger) wants a happy ending, “but I can’t imagine that would be appropriate,” and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) said, “You’re going to need therapy.” The latest dire Thrones prediction comes from the Robb “King of the North” Stark, Bodyguard star Richard Madden, who at least has reason to expect something bad to happen.

“I can’t wait for the new season,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I kind of don’t recognize that I was in it anymore because I’ve been watching so many years of it, and they talk about Robb Stark and I know who he is but I don’t see myself in that role. I’m just a viewer now, which is so good. That was one of the bad things about being in the show is you got the scripts so you knew what was going to happen next, and I’ve not had that for years, so now I can just truly enjoy it as a viewer, which is thrilling.” As for his finale prediction, “It’s just going to be three dragons flying around and everyone else is dead. It’s a possibility!”

The great thing about Game of Thrones is that, yes, “three dragons flying around and everyone dies” is a credible seres finale theory. It’s a good thing Mad Men didn’t end up going with that idea first, though.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)