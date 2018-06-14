‘Game Of Thrones’ And ‘Westworld’ Will Skip Comic-Con This Year

HBO

Game Of Thrones fans won’t see the series’ final six episodes until 2019, and they will likely be disappointed by HBO’s decision not to scratch that itch in the meantime. Following in the footsteps of Marvel studio head Kevin Feige’s announcement that The Avengers will be skipping San Diego Comic-Con this year, HBO has declared that neither GoT nor Westworld will be around either.

Logistically, the decision makes sense, especially for Westworld, which will air its Season 2 finale about a month before the July event, and there shall certainly be no new footage to share at that point. There’s currently no telling whether GoT will have aired its finale prior to next year’s event, but maybe HBO will draw things out until then. Here’s the official statement:

Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.

Interestingly enough, this pull-back isn’t happening because George R.R. Martin possibly wants to avoid fielding questions on the recently greenlit Game Of Thrones prequel pilot. Nope, Martin will probably be in attendance at SDCC for other reasons, for he’s expected to join a panel on Syfy’s Nightflyers, which is based upon upon his outer-space supernatural novella. In other words, people won’t see the GoT stars, but they can still pelt Martin with inquiries. He simply might not answer those questions and choose to pen a grumpy blog entry instead.

