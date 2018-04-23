Marvel/Disney

Even with Avengers: Infinity War just days away, the legions of Marvel fans have one, major question on their mind: what’s next? No one really knows what’s going to happen when the biggest Marvel movie in history comes to theaters this week, but they all seem to agree that once Infinity War‘s runtime is up and the masses are flowing out of cineplexes across the world, nothing is going to be the same.

There have been rumors of characters being killed off, allegiances changing, and seismic shifts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, but the usual, yearly check-in for new at San Diego Comic-Con won’t materialize for fans this year. Marvel is avoiding Comic-Con’s fabled Hall H in 2018, and according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, fans won’t have a clear picture of the next few years until after Avengers 4.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Feige explained why Phase 4 is being kept under wraps until after the film that was, at one point, known as Infinity War Part 2.

“We won’t do anything until after this time next year. After that, I think we’ll announce where we’re going. But we did a very big announcement in 2014 where we announced a lot of movies, and we added a few movies to it after that announcement. But it really felt important that we deliver on that before we do a big showcase of whatever is to come.” “That’s one of the main reasons we’re not going to [Comic-Con’s] Hall H this year. Ant-Man and the Wasp will have just been released, Infinity War will be out, Captain Marvel will have just finished filming, Spider-Man Homecoming 2 will have just started filming, and we’re not gonna be making any other announcements. So we’re gonna wait until Comic-Con next year.”

Phase 4 kicks off with Spider-Man 2 in 2019, but beyond that — there are nine unannounced films, three per year through 2022 — all unannounced, and likely featuring new characters to fill the spots of those we lost in the Infinity War. Things are starting to get quite interesting. Now’s a good time to remind yourself that Marvel has a roadmap that goes all the way to 2028 and beyond.

(Via Den of Geek)