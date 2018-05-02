Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gotham is ramping up to their final three episodes of season 4 with a deluge of Joker-style chaos. Jerome Valeska’s twin brother Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan) has gone nuts himself after “one bad day,” and the last trailer hinted that Jerome’s body has gone missing (again), and the trailer also introduced a harlequin-suit wearing woman (Jeremiah’s bodyguard, Ecco, played by Francesca Root-Dodson).

All of this subterfuge is leading up to the season finale this month, based loosely on the No Man’s Land story line in which an earthquake knocked out all bridges leading to Gotham. This was also foreshadowed in the previous episode when Ra’s al Ghul (who was “dead” but not anymore because this is Gotham) told Bruce Wayne, “I saw a vision of a cataclysmic event soon to befall this city, a cleansing fire that will destroy, purify, create — create you, Bruce. Because I will use it as a mighty forge, molding you into a Dark Knight of Gotham. If it doesn’t kill you, that is.”