Marvel President Kevin Feige Has Some Bad News About The Wait For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’

News & Culture Writer
02.27.19

Marvel

Captain Marvel is about to blast its way into theaters, the 1990s, and our hearts, which means Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is doing a lot of press. He’s being asked about the latest addition to their sprawling cinematic universe, of course, as well as the studio’s plans for original programming on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. In a recent chat with Collider, however, the discussion turned to the status of the delayed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Ever since writer and director James Gunn was fired over several controversial tweets last summer, production on the third Guardians film has been delayed indefinitely. When Collider asked Feige about the film’s status recently, he had some bad news about how long fans may have to wait for its release (emphasis ours):

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out — although we’ve never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

Per Feige’s comments and Collider’s calculations, this means that Guardians 3 originally would have already started filming by now and, as a result, been on track for the previously announced May 1, 2020 release date.

As for finding someone to replace Gunn, at least one potential candidate has been approached, while another has been rumored. Given Feige’s update to Collider about the production’s status, however, it doesn’t sound like Guardians 3 will be going anywhere anytime soon — least of all movie theaters.

(Via Collider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Captain Marvel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSCaptain MarvelDISNEYGuardians of the Galaxyguardians of the galaxy 3Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3JAMES GUNNKEVIN FEIGEMarvel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP