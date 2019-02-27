Marvel

Captain Marvel is about to blast its way into theaters, the 1990s, and our hearts, which means Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is doing a lot of press. He’s being asked about the latest addition to their sprawling cinematic universe, of course, as well as the studio’s plans for original programming on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. In a recent chat with Collider, however, the discussion turned to the status of the delayed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Ever since writer and director James Gunn was fired over several controversial tweets last summer, production on the third Guardians film has been delayed indefinitely. When Collider asked Feige about the film’s status recently, he had some bad news about how long fans may have to wait for its release (emphasis ours):

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out — although we’ve never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

Per Feige’s comments and Collider’s calculations, this means that Guardians 3 originally would have already started filming by now and, as a result, been on track for the previously announced May 1, 2020 release date.

As for finding someone to replace Gunn, at least one potential candidate has been approached, while another has been rumored. Given Feige’s update to Collider about the production’s status, however, it doesn’t sound like Guardians 3 will be going anywhere anytime soon — least of all movie theaters.

