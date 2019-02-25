Getty Image

Late last year, reports of a new batch of Marvel TV shows meant for Disney’s upcoming Netflix competitor began making the rounds. Since then, only the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki series has been confirmed. As for the rest of the rumored episodic spinoffs, like the pairings of Vision with Scarlet Witch and Falcon with the Winter Soldier, they remain just that — rumors. Thanks to the Captain Marvel press tour, however, Marvel boss Kevin Feige is now having to answer questions about these news shows, and he’s actually talking.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Feige confirmed that the Marvel TV shows at Disney+ would be directly connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“These will be Marvel Studios productions… They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU.”

Unsurprisingly, the Marvel Studios president was unwilling to say much else about the new venture, as he wasn’t “going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man.” Even so, that Feige was willing to go on the record and proclaim the new Marvel TV shows’ fidelity to the films is big — especially for fans of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the since-canceled Netflix shows.

Both Agents and Daredevil were connected to the MCU very explicitly, at first. While the former’s ties to the movies took several seasons to become less prominent, however, the latter (and the other Netflix series) all but abandoned the MCU except in name. With Feige’s confirmation, it seems that Marvel Studios will be trying to maintain more control over its properties and the stories they tell with them.

(Via ComicBook.com)