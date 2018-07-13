MARVEL

Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014, but there’s still one Easter Egg in the film that no one has caught. One keen-eyed viewer thought they had discovered it — it had to do with Stan Lee’s cameo and the Skrull language — but according to writer and director James Gunn, “This is an actual Easter egg that hasn’t been found but it is not THE Easter egg. That said, I think you deserve a No-Prize AND it shows there are still Easter eggs to be found in the #GotG films, despite the doubters.” (To prove he’s not full of it, Gunn will give $100,000 to anyone who can prove there’s no Easter egg.) It has nothing to do with Frost Giants, either, but another fan thinks they may have finally found it.

In the aptly-titled video “The Last Big Easter Egg in GotG Vol. 1,” YouTube user “Second Son” lays out a hyper-specific theory tying together the Guardians visiting the Collector, who explains the importance of the Infinity Stones (we know), and Galactus. Of course, Marvel doesn’t own the big-screen rights to the Destroyer of Worlds (at least not yet), but take a look at the screaming face during the Collector’s presentation on the power of the, well, Power Stone.

MARVEL/YOUTUBE