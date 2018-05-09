Marvel

For our last installment with Joe and Anthony Russo on Avengers: Infinity War (you can catch up on the others here and here and here), we talk about the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

(Obviously, this post contains spoilers.)

More specifically, what is that planet that Thanos is on at the end of the movie? According to the Russo Brothers, we may be overthinking it a bit with a lot of the theories about this place. Speaking to them, it sounds like he’s just on a beautiful planet enjoying his victory while watching the sunrise. Ahead, the Russos explain why Thanos needed a quiet place to relax at the end of Infinity War and they dig deep into what makes Thanos tick in the first place.

So, at the end of the movie, what is this planet that Thanos is on?

Anthony Russo: Oh, the new planet?

Yes. He seems very content.

Joe Russo: It’s his whatever place that he goes.

Is that his house?

Anthony Russo: He’s like a holy warrior. Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.

Joe Russo: He accomplished his mission.

So at that point he’s not anywhere weird or inside the Soul Stone or anything?

Joe Russo: No, no.

Anthony Russo: Look, if you look at Thanos throughput the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him. He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life. And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.

We live in a world right now where people are doing terrible things based solely on, “Well, I think this is right.”

Joe Russo: Yeah, he ultimately is someone who murders people. Even though he says he does it without animosity and he wants it to be random – so there are altruistic components to his plan – but it’s a very warped plan. He’s not a mentally healthy individual. He’s clearly got some screws loose. It’s a messianic complex that he’s dealing with

